ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Result 2022 Likely to Be Out by Mid-January

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will likely to release the Chartered Accountancy (CA) inter and final 2022 results between January 10 and 15. Once the results are announced, students can access them at icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org.

Dhiraj Khandelwal, Central Council Member of ICAI, shared this information on his Twitter handle. “As I am flooded with enquiries of CA Results date though exam commitee still not decided the dates but with my experience it should be between 10th to 15th Jan for CA Inter and Final," reads the tweet by Khandelwal.

Students should be aware that this is not an official confirmation, and they must wait for the official notification of the result date and time. Candidates will have to download their results using their registration number and PIN number, as has been the case in the past. In addition, the institute may make arrangements for candidates to receive their results via SMS or email.

ICAI CA Result 2022: How To Check?

Step 1. Open any of these online portals - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the result link available on the homepage.

Step 3. Shortly a new login window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4. Key in the registration number or PIN number as well as the roll number.

Step 5. Submit your information and download the CA scorecards.

The CA final examinations were held by the ICAI from November 1 to November 16, 2022. On the other hand, CA Intermediate exams were conducted offline from November 2 to November 17. While the ICAI Foundation exam took place recently on December 14, 16, 18, and 20.

Aside from the results, the institute is expected to declare the names of course-wise all-India toppers. For updates, check the official website of ICAI on a regular basis. The country’s professional accounting organization, ICAI, administers the CA Intermediate, CA Foundation, and CA Final to decide who is qualified to work as an auditor.

