ICAI CA May 2022: Schedule out for Foundation, Inter and Final Programmes, Last date to Apply March 13

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) recently has released the schedule, including dates and venues for the next intermediate and final examinations which will be held in May, 2022. Interested candidates can register online through the official website of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The registration for the exams will begin on February 21 and will last till March 13, 2022.

The Group – I final course examination will be held on May 14, 17, 19, and 21, 2022 while the Group – II final course examination will be held on May 23, 25, 27, and 29, 2022. Meanwhile, the Group – I Intermediate course examination will take place on dates May 15, 18, 20, and 22, 2022 and the Group – II Intermediate course examination will be held on dates May 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2022.

The Foundation Course examinations are set to commence on May 23, 2022 and will last till May 29, 2022 having total four papers. Whereas, the Member’s examination International Taxation Assessment test will be held on May 14 and May 17, 2022.

ICAI CA May 2022: How to Apply ?

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. https://icaiexam.icai.org/

Step – 2 Click on the ‘Login/Register’ tab on the home page and register as a new user.

Step – 3 You will be then directed to a registration form where you can select the examination and fill in all the required details.

Step – 4 Complete the registration form and login on to the website with your credentials to fill the application form.

Step – 5 Fill all the necessary details and upload the required documents to complete the application form and proceed to pay the fee. The fee varies for the different examinations and centres. However, candidates will be required to pay an additional Rs 600 if they apply after March 13 and up to March 20, 2022.

Step – 6 Save your application form for future use.

Candidates must note that Papers 3 & 4 of Foundation examination are of two hours duration whereas Elective paper - 6 of Final examination is of four hours. However, all the other examinations are of three hours duration. The examinations will be held at various centres at several states and cities including six overseas examination centres. The list of centres can be viewed by referring to the official notification released by Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

