ICAI CA May Exam Registrations Begin at icai.org, How to Apply

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has begun the registration process for the CA intermediate, foundation, and final exams. Eligible and interested candidates can register themselves at the official website at icai.org by March 13.

Candidates will have to create a new account using their name, date of birth, email address, and mobile number to register. The last date to submit the application but with late fees is March 20.

Also read| CTET Results Awaited Over 10 After Scheduled Date, Candidates Start Online Protest Demanding Clarity

Advertisement

The ICAI CA foundation course exam will be held from May 23 to 29, the intermediate course exam for group 1 from May 15 and 22, and the group 2 exam from May 24 to 30. The final course exam for the group 1 exam will be held between May 14 to 21, and group 2 between May 23 and 29. The international taxation assessment test will be held from May 14 to 17.

ICAI CA May Exams 2022: How To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of ICAI

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3. Fill in the required details to create an account or login if you already have one

Step 4. Fill in the application form with necessary information

Step 5. Pay the application fee

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the filled application form for further reference.

Meanwhile, the result of both old and new courses of the ICAI CA intermediate exam is likely to be announced on February 26 at the official websites at at icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, or caresults.icai.org. The ICAI CA inter result 2022 is usually announced 10-12 days after the CA foundation and final results. The CA final and the foundation course results were declared on February 10.

Advertisement

Read| UPTET 2021 Result on February 25, Final Answer Key Soon, Check Cut-off Marks

ICAI has also extended the last date to convert to the revised scheme from the old scheme of the CA course. The last date to do so is by March 13. The last exam of the intermediate (IPC) course under the old scheme was held on December 21. Candidates will have to convert to the revised scheme by the last date at eservices.icai.org.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.