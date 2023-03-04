ICAI CA May-June 2023 Exam Application Correction Window Opens, How to Edit

The online correction window for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA foundation, intermediate, and final of the May-June 2023 examinations opens today, March 4. Candidates who have registered for the exam can edit their application by visiting the official website of the institute at icai.org.

The application correction window will close on March 10 at 11:59 PM. Applicants can submit the application form for the CA final, intermediate, and foundation test form with a late fee of Rs 600 till March 3.

ICAI CA 2023 Application Edit process

Advertisement

Here is how you can edit the application form on the institute’s website:

Step 1: On your mobile phone or laptop, go to the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India at icai.org.

Step 2: Once you are on the homepage, click on the ‘ICAI CA 2023 Application Correction’ link provided there.

Step 3: Here you will be asked to type in the login credentials.

Step 4: The application will display on your screen for you to edit.

Step 5: You can make the changes needed in the application form

Step 6: Now you will click on the save option to submit the changes made in the form.

Step 7: Finally you can download it in PDF format and take a printout as well for future reference.

The ICAI released the exam timetable for foundation, inter, and final courses earlier this year. The foundation course examination will be conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and 30. The inter-examination for group 1 will be conducted on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, and Group II will be conducted on May 12, 14, 16, and 18. The final course exam for Group 1 will be conducted on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, and Group II will be conducted on May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023. The examination timings for all three courses will be 2 pm to 4 pm, 2 pm to 5 pm, and 2 pm to 6 pm on different days. A total of 15 minutes extra will be provided to read question papers.

Read all the Latest Education News here