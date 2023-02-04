The Institute of Chartered Accountants or ICAI has started the registration process for the CA final, intermediate, and foundation exams for May-June 2023. Those interested and eligible can apply for the exam at the official website at icai.org. The last date to submit the online form without a late fee is February 24. Candidates may submit their application by March 3, but with a late fee.

Those applying for the CA exams can make changes in their final, intermediate, and foundation – May/June 2023 application form from March 4 to March 10. The admit cards will be issued 14 days before the commencement of the exam.

ICAI CA Registration 2023: How to apply

Step 1: First of all visit the official website — icai.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, on the student tab, click on the examination registration link.

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in and submit the application form

Step 5: Take a printout of the acknowledgment form for future reference.

The ICAI released the CA foundation December results 2022 on February 3. As many as 29.25 per cent of candidates cleared the exam. The exam was held between December 14 to 20 by the ICAI. It was scheduled to take place at various exam centres across the country. The exam comprised four papers.

The ICAI intermediate examinationwill be held from May 3 to 18, and the final examination will be held from May 2 to 17. The results were declared on January 10. The ICAI CA inter exams were held from November 2 to 17, whereas the CA final exam was conducted on November 1. A total of 11.09 per cent of students have cleared the final exams and 12.72 per cent have cleared the inter exam, as per a leading news daily. As many as 12,825 candidates have qualified for the CA exam.

