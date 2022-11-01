ICAI CA November 2022 Exams Begin Today: Documents Needed to Banned Items, Important Guidelines

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAl) is set to conduct the chartered accountant (CA) exams for its November 2022 session. Beginning on November 1, the exam will go on till November 17. Candidates can download their ICAI CA intermediate and final admit cards from the official website icai.org before the exam. The candidates must log in with their ID and password to view their ICAI CA admit cards.

The CA exams will be conducted across 290 locations across India, in addition to eight locations abroad including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimphu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait, and Muscat. CA Intermediate exams will start on November 2 whereas the Final Group 1 Exam will be held from November 1, in a single shift from 2 to 5 PM.

Before and during the exam, candidates who will take the tests are urged to adhere to the following:

Documents Needed: All candidates must carry valid ID proof and a hard copy of the admit card. It is needed for verification purposes.

Reporting Time: Reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes early to prevent any inconveniences.

Reading Time: Always Carefully read the question paper. For CA Final and Intermediate, there will be a 15-minute advance reading period (1:45–2 pm).

Banned Items: Do not take any electronic devices, calculators etc. to the exam centre.

Language Selection: Candidates will have the option of selecting Hindi or English as their language of instruction for the exam.

Covid-19 Protocol: Adhere to COVID-19 standards; use a mask and hand sanitiser. Candidates need to enter exam centre by maintaining distance.

Students should also take note that Paper 6 of the CA Final exam, which was originally scheduled to take place on November 12 at the Shimla test centre, has been rescheduled due to the general elections in Himachal Pradesh. The Paper 6 exam will now take place on November 21, and the earlier-released CA admission cards will be valid for the exam’s new date.

