ICAI Extends Cut-off Date for Conversion from Old Scheme to New, Apply by March 13

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the last date to convert to the revised scheme from the old scheme of the CA course up till March 13. The last exam of the intermediate (IPC) course under the old scheme was held on December 21. Those who want to appear for the May 2022 exams of intermediate and final levels will have to convert to the revised scheme before the last date at the official website at eservices.icai.org.

“Students may note that since December 2021 was the last exam of Intermediate (IPC) Course – Under Old Scheme and Final Course Examination – Under Old Scheme, therefore, old course students who wish to appear in May 2022 exams of Intermediate and Final are required to convert themselves from Earlier Scheme to Revised Scheme of Education and Training implemented w.e.f. 1st July, 2017 latest by 13th March, 2022," reads the official notice by ICAI.

ICAI has also released the exam schedule for the next intermediate and final examinations for the May 2022 session. Interested candidates can register between February 21 and March 13. The group – I final course exam will be held on May 14, 17, 19, and 21. While the group – II final course examination will be held on May 23, 25, 27, and 29.

Meanwhile, the group – I intermediate course exam will be on May 15, 18, 20, and 22, 2022, and the group – II intermediate course examination will be held on dates May 24, 26, 28, and 30.

The foundation course exams are set to commence on May 23 and continue till May 29. A total of four exams will be held. Papers 3 and 4 of the foundation exam will be of two hours duration whereas the elective paper – 6 of the final exam is of four hours.

