ICAI Final Results 2022 Declared, Mumbai's Anil Shah Secures Top Rank With 80.25%

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the result of Chartered Accountants (CA) final examination today, July 15 at icai.nic.in. The exam was held in May, 2022. Anil Shah from Mumbai secured the top rank with 642 out of 800 marks or 80.25 percentage. Candidates who took the exam will be able to access the result at the above mentioned website using their registration or PIN number along with roll number.

Jaipur’s Akshat Goyal has been placed at the second position with 79.88 percentage and 639 marks. The third rank has been grabbed by Shrushti Keyurbhai Sanghavi from Surat with 611/800 and 76.38 percentage. A total of 1,18,771 had appeared for the CA final exam which took place across 489 exam centres. Both the results and the details of marks of the final examination is available on the official website of ICAI.

ICAI CA Final Result 2022: How to Download?

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Click on the CA final result link.

Step 3: Enter required login credentials such as roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Now click on the submit button.

Step 5: Shortly, the ICAI CA final result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Print a copy of the scorecard for future use.

The CA final exams for group 1 were conducted between May 14 and May 22. The CA final exams for group 2 exams was conducted on May 23. Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of the ICAI had earlier said the final result will be out by July 15 or 16. “CA final results are expected on 15/16th July. In earlier tweet ca foundation written by mistake," he tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.