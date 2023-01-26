The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has recently organised its convocation ceremony for around 2,386 graduating Chartered Accountants of Mumbai. Of the total graduating students, 44 per cent are women students.

Convocation was held for 14,700 Chartered Accountants around the country, 44% of whom were female. The western region, which includes Goa, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, graduated 4,305 CAs. Newly registered CA members who joined between May and September 2022 received membership certificates as well as bank certificates for the May 2022 CA Final test. On January 24, 2023, the function took place at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal officially opened the event at the ICAI Center in Hyderabad. All locations saw the live broadcast of the inauguration.

Addressing students while inaugurating the convocation at ICAI Hyderabad, Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “ICAI has done commendable work in creating awareness and training in the area of GST. 21st century will belong to India in terms of leadership and it is the Chartered Accountants who will lead the country in this century." Addressing the parents and their graduating wards, ICAI President CA (Dr) Debashis Mitra in his address to students from Hyderabad, said, “Parents should be proud that their children are now members of the second largest accounting body in the world. He commended the achievement of lady graduates, who formed more than 44 per cent of the total CA graduates."

ICAI Vice President CA Aniket Sunil Talati said, “A majority of the chartered accountants are pursuing careers in industry and service and less numbers are opting as practising CAs. As audit profession truly defines a CA, I request the new graduates to look seriously into practice as a career option. Like a doctor is known for the surgery he performs, a CA is known for the audit he does."

