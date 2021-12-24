ICAI ISA Admit Card Today at isaat.icaiexam.icai.org: Steps to Download

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the admit cards or hall ticket for the Chartered Accountants’ Information Systems Audit (ISA) assessment test today, December 24. The ISA assessment test is slated to be conducted on January 8, 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website isaat.icaiexam.icai.org.

The Exam is slated to be conducted on January 8 from 9 AM to 1 PM in nearly 80 cities of 22 states across India. In the admit card, candidates will be able to get their exam centre, and slot - venue and timing - along with other rules.

ICAI ISA admit card: Steps to download

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on admit card link

>Read | ICAI CA Aspirant Files Plea in SC Seeking Opt Out Option, Isolation Rooms for Symptomatic Students Without RT PCR Report

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will be available, download

After downloading the admit card, candidates have to ensure that there is no error in it. They need to check the same for errors including name, spellings, dates etc. In case of an error, they need to check the same with the authorities and get it recitified at the earliest.

The state of Marks for the ISA assessment test is usually issued within two weeks after the declaration of the result. The result date will be announced by ICAI at a later stage of the process.

Candidates who have cleared the Information Systems Audit Eligibility Test ( ISA ET) or have been issued an eligibility certificate by the Committee on Information Technology (CIT) / Digital Accounting and Assurance Board (DAAB) of ICAI are eligible for appearing the ISA AT exam. Possessing just the certificate of professional training is not enough for appearing in the assessment.

Advertisement

To clear the ISA assessment test, candidates need to score a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate in the ISA Course Assessment Test. ICAI advised candidates to refer to its official portal for any updates about the examination.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.