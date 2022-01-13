ICAI, Marwadi University Partner to Conduct Research, Trainings

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Marwadi University (MU) with the objective of promoting joint research between the two institutions, undertaking workshops and training programmes for students, faculty, corporate executives, and research scholars on themes of professional and academic interest.

It also entails regular exchange of course material, case studies, research publications and other academic and research inputs. As part of the MoU, MU and ICAI will also undertake joint research projects which are mutually beneficial.

The collaboration involves the conduction of specialist training programmes in areas of mutual interest by ICAI experts, and MU’s faculty members acting as resource persons for training programs or workshops organised by ICAI.

“With the regular exchange of journals, case studies and other academic and research inputs, Marwadi University along with ICAI is looking to build a comprehensive educational ecosystem for the benefit of all stakeholders," says Dr Sunil Jakhoria, Dean, Faculty of Management Studies, Marwadi University.

Members of ICAI also opt for PhD from Marwadi University as part of the MoU. “By joining hands with Marwadi University, ICAI is looking forward to having a promising partnership by opening the doors of fellow CA aspirants to advance their careers by pursuing a degree in PhD from Marwadi University," says CA Jay Chhaira, Chairman, Board of Studies, ICAI.

Members from the Rajkot branch of Western India Regional Council of ICAI also proposed to carry joint attempts of participating in national and international conferences.

Prof (Dr) Sandeep Sancheti, Provost, Marwadi University said, “ICAI is a dominating name in the world of finance and accountancy, with well-respected members across the world. Similarly, Marwadi University is marking its own presence in the world of technology and associated domains with its direct presence in more than 50 countries. This is a symbiotic relationship between ICAI and Marwadi University to showcase and recognize the professional efforts being undertaken by each other."

