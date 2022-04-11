ICAI Offers Foreign Language Courses for its Members and Students

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) through its Committee for Development of International Trade, Services & WTO is offering online beginners level foreign language courses in Spanish, German, Japanese, Business English and French for its members and students. It will be offered through respective language and cultural centres of foreign embassies in India.

The step has been taken so that its students and members can carry with accounting jobs overseas and knowing a foreign language would help with the same. “The accounting professionals play a pivotal role in advising business houses at every step. With an exceptional pace and scale of innovation in the world for performing various financial and non-financial transactions, in the modern era, CA professionals are being judged on a specific attribute i.e. “adaptability to change". More and more Indian firms and accounting professionals are embracing a truly global operating model as it lays down foundation for long term success in the globalisation era," says ICAI.

CA (Dr) Debashis Mitra , President, ICAI said that by acquiring the language skills, CA members and students, gain technical expertise that can add value to their linguistic skills in the respective local work area and can help serve the foreign clients better.

CA Dheeraj Kumar Khandelwal, Chairman, Committee for Development of International Trade, Services & WTO said that these language programmes are gateway for members and students, to other countries. Learning foreign language is all about learning how to truly communicate and connect with others— an incredibly significant life skill that can only be cultivated by interacting with people.

CA Rohit Ruwatia, Vice Chairman of the Committee said that these courses will benefit accounting professionals to perform their functions globally by forming meaningful relationships which help them to be more flexible and adaptive in the global world.

