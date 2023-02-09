The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued an important notice on eligibility criteria for candidates who are going to appear for ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) November exam 2023. The notice mentions that the CA intermediate and final examinations will be held under the existing scheme of education and training. Students can find the official notice on the main site of ICAI at ii.orgca.

“Students may note that November 2023 CA Intermediate and Final Examinations would be held under the existing scheme of Education and Training," reads the official statement. Candidates can follow these few simple steps to download the important notice.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has begun the online registration process for May-June CA session 2023. The deadline for online submission of the application form without a late fee is February 24. Whereas, with a late fee, candidates can submit their application by March 3. The application correction process for CA (final, intermediate, foundation) May - June 2023 exam will begin from March 4 to March 10.

CA May-June Session 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official site at eservices.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on ‘First-time user’ and register yourself.

Step 3: Then log in using the same registration details on the portal.

Step 4: On the new window, fill up the CA May-June 2023 application form and upload all the essential documents.

Step 5: Pay the mandatory application fee and submit the form

Applicants must ensure that they upload the documents for the ICAI exam in the prescribed format only. The scanned photos should be in jpg/jpeg format. The image of the candidate should be coloured or black-and-white with 80 percent of the face visible. The size of the scanned photograph must be between 20-50 KB. The scanned picture of the applicant’s signature must be between 10-20 KB. Candidates who are planning to appear in the May-June session 2023 exam are advised to first check their status at the Self Service Portal (SSP) to be assured that they meet the eligibility criteria.

