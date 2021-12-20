ICAR Technician Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited for 641 Posts, Class 10 Pass Can Apply

Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR) has recently invited applications from candidates to apply for the vacancy of technician posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IARI on iari.res.in. As many as 641 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive. The last date to apply for the posts is January 10.

>ICAR Technician Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

>Educational qualification: The candidates must have cleared class 10 from a recognised board to be able to apply for the vacancy. The candidate must specifically indicate the percentage of marks obtained (calculated to the nearest two decimals) in the relevant column of the application form.

>Age limit: The minimum age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 30 years of age.

>ICAR Technician Recruitment 2021: >How to apply?

Step 1. Candidates can apply online by visiting the ICAR-IARI website and going to the tab “Recruitment Cell" available on the official website

Step 2. An instruction page corresponding to the examination will be displayed to the candidates and they will have to accept the terms & conditions by clicking ‘I Agree’ checkbox given below and pressing the ‘start’ button.

Step 3. Applicants need to sign-up by filling up post applied, name, valid mobile number, and valid email ID.

Step 4. After submitting the above details, candidates will receive login ID & password on their registered mobile number and Email ID, hence candidates are advised to verify the correctness of the mobile number & E-mail ID before proceeding.

Step 5. Candidate should now re-login with Login ID & password received on registered E-mail ID/mobile number.

Step 6. After submission of the application, candidates will automatically be redirected to the SBI MOPS payment gateway to deposit the examination fee.

>ICAR Technician Recruitment 2021: >Application Fees

The application fee for applying for the post is Rs 1000 for candidates belonging general, OBC-NCL(NCL), and EWS categories. While for women candidates, Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, Ex-Servicemen and PwBD category the application fee is Rs 300.

>ICAR Technician Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online exam. The tentative date for the objective type examination is between January 25 and February 5. The Computer Based Test (CBT) featuring 100 marks multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The question papers will be prepared bilingually, in English and Hindi for all four sections which include general knowledge, math, science, and social science.

