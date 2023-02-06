The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the Post of Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) today, February 6. Candidates who are interested can apply for the posts online through the official website of ICG at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The registration process began today at 11 am and will conclude on February 16 at 5:30 pm.

Through this recruitment drive, ICG will fill up a total of 255 vacancies, of which 225 vacancies are for the post of Navik (General Duty) and 30 openings are for the post of Navik (Domestic Branch). These vacancies are tentative in nature and might change depending on the availability of training slots.

Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

Age limit: The minimum age requirement is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 22 years (those who are born between September 1, 2001, to August 31, 2005). However, an upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST applicants and 3 years for OBC (non-creamy) candidates is applicable only if posts are reserved for them.

Read | From UPSC CSE 2023 to Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment, Check out List of Government Jobs to Apply This Week

Educational Qualification:

For Navik (General Duty) post, candidates should hold a pass certificate of 10+ 2 with physics and maths from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

For Navik (Domestic Branch) vacancies, a candidate must be a Class 10 pass from an education board that is recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

ICG Navik Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Advertisement

Step 2: Click on ‘Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT)’ link that is on the homepage. Then, click again on registration link for CGEPT-02/2023.

Step 3: On the new page, register and log in with the correct details.

Step 4: Fill up the application form, pay the mandatory fee and submit the form.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the for ICG Navik Recruitment form for future reference.

Advertisement

Application Fee

Advertisement

While applying for the post of Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch), candidates will have to pay Rs 300 as an application fee. SC or ST candidates have been exempted from payment of the application fee.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of all-India order of merit based on their performance in Stage I, Stage II, Stage III, and Stage IV. The stages include a written exam, physical fitness test, final medicals at INS Chilka along with document verification, and satisfactory performance in training at INS Chilka. It is to be noted that clearing of Stage I, II, III, and IV along with satisfactory performance in training is compulsory for recruitment in ICG.

Read all the Latest Education News here