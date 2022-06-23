ICICI Bank Launches Portal About Overseas Banking Services For Students Keen to Study Abroad

ICICI Bank has launched a digital platform to address the needs of the students aspiring to pursue higher education in India and abroad. Known as ‘Campus Power’, it offers both banking and value-added solutions at one place, eliminating the need for students to contact with multiple stakeholders. It is available for anyone including customers of other banks.

The initiative assists users to explore financial products matching their needs ranging from bank accounts including overseas accounts, education loan and its tax benefit, foreign exchange solutions, payment solutions, cards, other loans and investments. It also provides information regarding value-added services related to higher studies in India and foreign countries including Canada, UK, Germany, USA and Australia, claims the bank.

The empanelled partners provide the value-added services on courses, universities, destinations, admission counselling, test preparation, overseas accommodation and travel assistance. The bank has also set up a branch at IIT Kanpur and seven more will be added in the campus of top premier institutes across the country, it added.

The services include funding education, assistance on finding out the course and the university, helping students to prepare themselves for tests, offering debit/credit cards and creating overseas student account. To support the child’s education journey, ‘Campus Power’ offers parents with education loans and remittance services. Moreover, it has other solutions for them in terms of savings account, investment products, travel and health insurance.

“We at ICICI Bank, believe in customer centricity and constantly try to enhance our offerings with the evolving market expectations. We have observed the education lifecycle in depth to understand diverse needs of students in various stages of their life. We have found out from our research that students, their parents and institutions grapple with the challenge of interacting with multiple stakeholders to resolve issues related to their higher studies. This assumes importance with increasing number of students opting for higher studies in India and abroad. Hence, we have decided to launch ‘Campus Power’ to bring all education related services under one umbrella," Sudipta Roy, Head – Unsecured Asset, ICICI Bank said.

