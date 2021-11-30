ICMAI CMA Admit Card Not Out Yet, Postponement Rumors Rise

Less than a week left for the CMA intermediate and final exams, scheduled to be held from December 8 to December 15, the exam conducting body, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is yet to release the admit cards. Students who had applied for the ICMAI CMA exam 2021 are eagerly waiting for their admit cards, however, till now, there is no information regarding the admit cards leading to confusion and rumours of an alleged delay in exams. There is no official word from ICMAI on this yet.

A large section of applicants is raising their concerns over the postponement of exams. Many of them also took to Twitter raising these fears ahead of the CMA exams. If the exams are not delayed and admit card is released at the last moment, applicants claim it would be an issue for them.

Applicants fear they might be allotted an exam centre far away from the place they live in and due to the short notice of admit card, it would get difficult for them to travel and reach their respective exam centres. Anticipating that the delay in admit cards would mean the exam getting postponed, many applicants claimed that these uncertainties are hampering their exam preparations.

Highlighting similar issues, a Twitter user said,

Another user said,

Apart from the delay in admit cards, candidates have also raised other concerns regarding the exam, including the change in exam pattern, online mode of exams and CMA exam dates clashing with other exams.

It can be remembered here that, this time, the June 2021 and December 2021 sessions have been combined and will be held together in the online mode. However, many applicants have raised their disapproval demanding for offline exams.

A user said,

Candidates are demanding the exam to be held in offline mode, as they claim that they have not been provided with mock tests to practice. Mostly, institutes provide mock test papers to registered candidates in order to make them acquainted with the exam pattern.

A user said,

Earlier, a plea has also been filed in Supreme Court challenging the new exam pattern and the online mode of exams as reported by Live Law. The petitioners claimed that the exam pattern has been changed thrice in the last three months and the latest exam pattern is not as per the study material provided by the institute.

It also said that the new exam pattern requires candidates to write more answers which they are not prepared for. Considering the exam will be in the pen and paper mode, the duration of the exam which is set for three hours is not enough to complete the paper, the plea states. The petition has been filed through advocates Arup Banerjee, Alok Singh, Ankit Borker, and Vinay Ahrodiya.

