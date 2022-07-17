ICSE 10th Results 2022 at cisce.org: Websites to Download Marksheet

The Council for the Indian School Certification Examinations is declaring its first-ever two exam results today, July 17. After announcing the term 1 or semester 1 results, CISCE is announcing its class 10 or ICSE final results today. The final result consists of semester 1, semester 2, and internal assessment marks, wherein each semester has been given equal weightage.

Unlike CBSE, CISCE has decided to mark students who did not appear for both semester 1 and semester 2 as ‘absent’. CBSE, however, has said that it will be announcing the results of students who have missed either term 1 or term 2 as well. The ICSE 10th results will be declared at 5 PM today. The results will be announced online and students need to know the official websites to check marks.

CISCE ICSE 10th Results: Websites to Check

— cisce.org

— indiaresult.com

— examresult.net

— digilocker.gov.in

— Umang App

Results are also available via SMS. Students need to send the SMS to 09248082883.

Before checking their marks students need to keep their admit card handy. They will have to enter their roll number to check the score. Further, they also will have to match the result declared with the admit card to rule out any error.

ICSE 10th Results: Re-evaluation Available

The answer scripts will be saved with the board for 60 days from the date of declaration of the result. It will be destroyed thereafter. If a student has any objection to the result or wishes to apply for re-evaluation or re-checking of their answer sheets, they will have to do so within seven days of getting the answer scripts.

Since this is the final result, the pass percentage, names of toppers, and other result-related data will be out today. Earlier, at the time of the declaration of term 1 result, CISCE did not announce any pass or fail percentage.

Students need at least 33 per cent marks to clear ICSE exams. Last year, the overall pass percentage of class 10 was 100 per cent as the results were announced without exams. Now, the pass percentage is likely to see a drop.

