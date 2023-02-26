The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will begin the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 board examinations from Monday, February 27. As per the schedule, the Class 10 board exam will begin with English Paper 1 and will be for a duration of 2 hours. The ICSE Class 10 exams will end on March 29 with Biology - Science Paper 3 as the last subject.

Currently, the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 board exam are underway. It began on February 13 and will end on March 31 with Environmental Science exam paper.

The Council has released a number of guidelines for students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 examinations. All students are advised to follow the CISCE guidelines on all exam days to prevent any inconveniences further.

ICSE 2023: Important Guidelines

- All candidates must be seated 5 minutes prior to the start of the examination.

-Students will not be permitted to leave the exam hall before the examination concludes.

-Students are advised to inform the supervising examiner if they receive an exam paper for which they are not registered or if the questions suggest that a map or other stationery should have also been provided.

- Students must sign their names on the primary answer booklet’s top sheet.

-Candidates are requested to carefully read any general directions/instructions provided at the top of the paper.

-Only black or blue ballpoint or fountain pens should be used for writing on all the answer booklet.

-Students are advised to write on both sides of every page of the answer booklet. They need to leave a margin to the right and left on the answer booklet. Also, start answering each component of a question on a separate line.

-Candidates must clearly write the question number on the left-hand margin at the start of each answer. They should also follow the same numbering as the exam question paper.

-Students will not be allowed to use any calculators.

-Remember to place the answer papers in chronological order once the time allotted for writing ends. Check that the main answer booklet, continuation booklet/paper, graph, and map have the correct Identification numbers (UID), index number, and subject paper written on them.

-Candidates should also fold the answer paper in half and attach them at the upper left corner before submitting.

