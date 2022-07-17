ICSE 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: CISCE Marksheets at cisce.org Today, How to Download

ICSE 10th Results, CISCE LIVE Updates: The ICSE 10th results 2022 will be declared today, July 17. The result will be announced at 5 PM. This is the final result announced by CISCE which includes both term 1, term 2 scores as well as marks obtained by students in internal assessment. The final marksheets of ICSE or class 10 students will be available at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

To pass the two-term exams, students had to clear the exams combined. This means, the pass or fail status is declared based on the final score and not term-wise. To pass, students need 33 per cent marks overall. Last year, all students have cleared the ICSE, that is, a pass percentage of 100 per cent was recorded while 99.93 per cent of the students who registered for ISC managed to pass the exam.

After achieving the highest-ever pass percentage of 100 per cent last year. It is likely that the ICSE’s pass percentage could see a drop this year. Last year’s students were promoted without exams and this year, the exams have been held twice and both in different exam pattern.

ICSE 10th Results, CISCE LIVE Updates: From official websites to the pass percentage, from the announcement of the result to how to download marksheet, students can refer to all details related to ICSE or 10th results here.

