ICSE 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: CISCE Marksheets at cisce.org Today, How to Download

|Year
|Pass Percentage
|2021
|100%
|2020
|99.34%
|2019
|98.54%
|2018
|98.51%
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Board has decided to roll back its earlier decision over two board exams format for ICSE and ISC Board Exam 2023. As per the latest notification released by the CISCE Board, now the Class 10 and Class 12 board Exams will be held once a year from 2023.
CISCE has collaborated with IIT Delhi to design curricula in upcoming technologies including robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science. These courses will be offered in schools affiliated with CISCE. The council plans to introduce robotics and artificial intelligence for classes 9 to 12 levels.
Question number 2 of the ICSE chemistry paper was found to be incorrect not just by students but by teachers as well. CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon has however clarified and that there was no error in the chemistry paper. The council was unable to find any error in the paper, and have not received any complaints, he said.
After achieving the highest-ever pass percentage of 100 per cent last year. It is likely that the ICSE’s pass percentage could see a drop this year. Last year’s students were promoted without exams and this year, the exams have been held twice and both in the different exam patterns.
Students appearing for ICSE, and ISC exams conducted by Council for Indian School Certificate Exam (CISCE) were allowed to use a scientific calculator during the exams. This was one of many relaxations announced by the council for its term 2 exams; since these were the first ever written exams after two years. Even though calculators are allowed. Use of calculator with re-retrieval of information not permitted in the term 2 exams.
The semester I exams were completed in December. The second-semester exams will be held in March-April. Each semester will be covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. CISCE had said that practicals will be held in the offline mode in schools only if the pandemic situation is conducive, else it will be conducted in virtual mode by the schools. In the scenario of the semester II exams being cancelled, the final result will be prepared by using the semester I and internal assessments, the board had said.
Council has made provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the Council’s website www.cisce.org. A rechecking fee of Rs 1000 per paper will be applicable. The rescheduling will only be allowed for semester 2 exams this time as for semester 1 exams, the facility was provided earlier. The rechecking will be available from July 17 to July 23.
Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or install the app
Step 2: Click on sign up option available in the upper left corner of the homepage
Step 3: Enter your name as per your Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin
Step 4: Submit the details and set a username
Step 5. Once your account is created, you can access the CISCE ICSE result 2022
Step 6: Click on the class ICSE result
Step 7: Enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with the board
Step 8: The marksheet will be displayed on the screen. It will be saved automatically on the app
Step 1. Open a new message dialog box on your mobile
Step 2. Type ICSE followed by your ID. For example, ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit ID)
Step 3. Send the SMS to 0924808288
Step 4. You will receive an SMS displaying your result.
Students can download their results via the careers portal of CISCE. Schools can log in to the CAREERS portal by using the principal’s log-in id and password -
Step 1: Log in to the CAREERS portal, and click on the title ‘semester 2 exams’
Step 2: On the menu bar, click on CSE
Step 3: Click on ‘Reports’
Step 4: Click on ‘Comparison Tables’ to view/ print results
Students who missed one of the two semesters as a whole will be marked as absent, however, those who could not take a single paper will be assessed.
Students need at least 33 per cent marks to pass. Students do not have to pass each term separately. This time in a first-ever move. Students need to pass both semesters combined.
Results will be available online. Students can refer to official websites and apps to check marks -
— cisce.org
— indiaresult.com
— examresult.net
— digilocker.gov.in
— Umang App
The result will be declared online and no hard copy will be mailed to students. The print out of online result will act as a provisional marksheet for students. The official mark sheet will be released by the board in some time. The provisional markseet will be valid to help students get admissions, however, they will have to provide final marksheet later.
According to the official notice the result will be out on July 17, 2022 at 5 pm. Students will be able to download their marksheets from cisce.org and results.cisce.org.
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will be declaring its class 10 or ICSE results today!
ICSE 10th Results, CISCE LIVE Updates: The ICSE 10th results 2022 will be declared today, July 17. The result will be announced at 5 PM. This is the final result announced by CISCE which includes both term 1, term 2 scores as well as marks obtained by students in internal assessment. The final marksheets of ICSE or class 10 students will be available at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.
To pass the two-term exams, students had to clear the exams combined. This means, the pass or fail status is declared based on the final score and not term-wise. To pass, students need 33 per cent marks overall. Last year, all students have cleared the ICSE, that is, a pass percentage of 100 per cent was recorded while 99.93 per cent of the students who registered for ISC managed to pass the exam.
ICSE 10th Results, CISCE LIVE Updates: From official websites to the pass percentage, from the announcement of the result to how to download marksheet, students can refer to all details related to ICSE or 10th results here. If you have any doubts regarding your results or want to explore new career options. If you have any leads related to education or employment and want us to pursue, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom
