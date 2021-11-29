ICSE Class 10 Exams Begin, Important Guidelines to Follow

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 board exams 2022 commences today, November 29 with the English language (paper 1). The CISCE had divided the board exams into two parts for the academic sessions 2021-22. The first semester is being held now while the second one will be next year.

For the ICSE exams semester I, students have been advised to collect their admit cards from the heads of their respective schools. Candidates must reach the examination centre as per the time allotted on the hall tickets to avoid overcrowding. They must also maintain proper Covid-19 protocols and other social distancing rules. Students are required to wear masks at all times and carry hand sanitisers.

The paper will be in multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format. Students will get a question paper cum answer booklet 10 minutes prior to the exam. Students will have to carry their own stationery so as to avoid sharing the same with other candidates. They must carry only a blue or black ink pen to mark their responses on the OMR sheets. CISCE has banned the carrying of mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets to the exam hall.

After getting the question paper-cum-answer booklet, students will have to write their unique ID and index number on the top of the answer booklet in the space provided for the purpose. Candidates are advised not to write or scribble anywhere else on the top-sheet of the question paper-cum-answer booklet. In the OMR sheet, students will have to mark the correct option from the options given in the answer booklet. Students will also get a reading time of 10 mins before the exam begins.

The ICSE exams will continue till December 16. The exams will begin at 11 am every day. Meanwhile, the ISC or class 12 board exams 2022 began on Monday, November 22, and will continue till December 20.

