ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2023 Released, Know how to Download Schedule

The date sheet for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2023 has been published by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today, December 2. Students can view the schedule at the official website, cisce.org.

According to the timetable, Class 10 or ICSE examinations is going to commence on February 27 and will conclude on March 29. The exam will begin at 11:00 am on certain days.

Meanwhile, the Class 12 or ISC examination will commence on February 13, with English Paper I. It will continue until March 31, 2023. The duration for all class 12 papers is 3 hours and, on most days, will begin at 2:00 pm onwards. The Question Papers for examinations slated to begin at 2:00 PM will be distributed to the candidates 15 minutes before i.e at 1:45 PM.

CISCE Board Exams 2023: How to download the Schedule?

Step 1. Open the online portal of CISCE.

Step 2. Click on the link to the ‘timetable’ available on the homepage.

Step 3. A PDF will now appear in front of the screen, which will carry the entire date sheet.

Step 4. Download and save the list for later use.

CISCE reported an overall pass percentage of 99.38 in the ISC exams held in the 2021-22 academic year, with 18 students attaining the first rank in class 12. On the other hand, the CISCE report indicated an overall pass percentage of 99.97 for class 10. Notably, Girls outperformed boys in both classes. Unlike CBSE, the CISCE Board gave the same weightage to last year’s term 1 and term 2 exams.

Unlike last year when the exam was conducted in two semesters, CISCE will be holding Class 10 and Class 12 board exams only once. Last year, the syllabus had to be cut down due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on regular classes in schools. The CISCE has also revised the syllabus considering the resumption of regular academic activities in schools across the country.

