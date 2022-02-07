ICSE Semester 1 Results: How to Download Scorecard via Website, SMS

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced ICSE (Class 10) semester 1 results 2022. Candidates can check their results online at the board’s official portal, cisce.org by furnishing the required details. The results are also available through SMS as well as the DigiLocker app. CISCE had decided to conduct the board exams in a two-semester format considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Conducted offline between November 29 and December 16, 2021, the ICSE semester 1 exam featured Multiple choice questions with a weightage of 80 marks from half of the class 10 syllabus. Candidates who had appeared in the ICSE semester 1 exam for the academic year 2021-22 can check their online by following these simple steps:

CISCE ICSE Result 2022: How to Check?

Step 1: Log on to CISCE’s official website, cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, ‘Results 2021-22 Semester 1’

Step 3: Next, select ICSE to view the Class 10 results

Step 4: Furnish your id, Index number before verifying the Captcha code displayed on your screen

Step 5:Once you submit the request, your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save or print a copy for future use.

>How to check ICSE Semester 1 result through SMS

To receive the results for the ICSE semester 1 exam through SMS, the candidates need to type their ID in the prescribed format. For example, in the ‘ New Message’ box type ICSE followed by your seven-digit unique ID.

Sent the SMS to 09248082883. You will receive the result on your mobile phone.

CISCE ICSE Result 2022: How to Check via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or install the app

Step 2: Click on sign up option available in the upper left corner of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your name as per your Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin

Step 4: Submit the details and set a username

Step 5. Once your account is created, you can access the CISCE ICSE result 2022

Step 6: Click on the class ICSE result

Step 7: Enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with the board

Step 8: The marksheet will be displayed on the screen. It will be saved automatically on the app

CISCE will not be issuing hard copies of the ICSE Semester 1 results separately and will only be made available to the schools in the form of Online Transcripts and result tabulation.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the marks assigned to them may apply for rechecking of the copies directly through the council’s website by paying a fee of Rs 1000 per paper. The head of schools can also apply for rechecking online. The window to submit such requests will also be open from 10 am on February 7 to 10 am, February 10. No request to recheck copies shall be entertained after the specified time.

While students will be able to check through the official website as well as the DigiLocker app, schools can avail the results of their class 10 children via the CAREERS portal. Here’s how:

CISCE ICSE Result 2022: How to check through CAREERS portal

Step 1: Visit the CAREERS portal

Step 2. Log in to the CAREERS portal using the principal’s login credentials

Step 3: Click on the CISCE ICSE semester 1 examination system link

Step 4: Select ICSE on the menu bar

Step 5: From the menu click on the “Reports" option

Step 6: The links will be available

Step 6: Download and print the documents for further use

Students must note that the final result of the CISCE ICSE 2022 will be released only after the semester 2 exams are conducted. The final marksheet will be calculated taking into account the semester 1, 2, internal and practical assignment marks. In case the semester 2 exams are cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the council will calculate the result using the first semester, internal and practical marks. The date sheet of the CISCE ICSE semester 2 is expected to be released by February and the exams are expected to be held in March or April.

