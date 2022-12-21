ICSI CS Executive, Professional 2022 Exams Begins Today, Check Exam Guidelines

The ICSI CS executive and professional December 2022 exams will be commence today, December 21, by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. The admit cards for the same have already been made available on icsi.edu, the official website of the ICSI. Candidates sitting for their respective CS exams are required to carry their admit card and a valid government ID along with them to their examination centre.

ICSI CS Executive and Professional December 2022 Exam Guidelines

Candidates must have their valid CS admit card and an attested student ID card. Those without student IDs may carry any government-issued ID card Each candidate must pass the pre-examination test and the ODDP (one-day orientation programme) to be qualified to take the CS exam. The CS December 2022 exam must be attempted in the language mentioned on the student’s admit card.

Candidates are not permitted to bring any electronic devices into the exam centre, including smartphones, high-tech calculators, smart watches, etc. Candidates must use only black or blue pens during the exam. Every candidate must sign the attendance sheet each day they are taking the exam.

CS Executive Papers Datesheet

December 21, 2022 –– Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws

December 22, 2022 –– Securities Laws and Capital Markets

December 23, 2022 –– Company Law

December 24, 2022 –– Economic, Business and Commercial Laws

December 26, 2022 –– Setting up of Business Entities and Closure

December 27, 2022 –– Corporate and Management Accounting (OMR Based)

December 28, 2022 –– Tax Laws (OMR Based)

December 29, 2022 –– Financial and Strategic Management (OMR Based)

Dates – CS Professional Papers

December 21, 2022 –– Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics

December 22, 2022 –– Secretarial Audit, Compliance Management and Due Diligence

December 23, 2022 –– Corporate Funding and Listings in Stock Exchanges

December 24, 2022 –– Advanced Tax Laws

December 26, 2022 –– Corporate Restructuring, Insolvency, Liquidation and Winding-up

December 27, 2022 –– Multidisciplinary Case Studies [Open Book Exam]

December 28, 2022 –– Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances

December 29, 2022 –– Resolution of Corporate Disputes, Non– Compliances and Remedies

December 30, 2022 –– Elective subject

Over 170 examination centres in India and one abroad, Dubai, will administer the CS professional and executive tests. Candidates who plan to take the exam must arrive at the exam centres at least 60 minutes prior to the start of the test. The ICSI CS executive and professional examinations for 2022 will take place from December 21 to December 30 from 2 to 5 pm. No candidate will be permitted entry into the exam centre after 30 minutes after the beginning of the exam.

