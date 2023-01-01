ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Schedule Released at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the examination dates for the CS Executive, Professional June 2023 session exam. The CS Executive, Professional exams 2023 are scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to June 10, 2023. Candidates can download the examination schedule by visiting the official website at icsi.edu.

The CS June 2023 exams will be held in a single session, from 9:00 am to 12.00 pm. The institute has reserved June 11, 12, 13, and 14 to meet any exigency.

ICSI CS June 2023 Exams: How to check schedule

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website – icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on ‘home’ menu and then click on the latest news at ICIS button.

Step 3: Scroll down and click on the link that reads ‘Time Table for CS Examinations, June, 2023’

Step 4: The schedule will open in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Candidates interested in appearing for this examination can register for the same till January 31, 2023. This year’s examination will be conducted in offline mode. The institute conducts the national-level CS Executive. Professional exams in offline mode twice a year, in the months of June and December.

The ICSI will be conducting the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on January 7. Admit cards for the CSEET exam will be released ten days before the exam date. To download the admit cards, candidates need to log in using their details including the registration number and date of birth on the official site at icsi.edu.

