ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET Results at icsi.edu, How to Check Marks?

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to announce the results of the CS Foundation course along with the results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022. ICSI will release the results for the CS foundation course along with the results of CSCSEET 2022 at icsi.edu by 4 pm.

The CSEET examinations were administered online from July 9 to July 11 of this year, while the CS Foundation exams were administered remotely online on June 15 and 16 of 2022.

ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET Results 2022: How to check?

Advertisement

Step 1. Go to the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

Step 2. Click on the link that says ‘CS Foundation Result’ or ‘CSEET results’

Submit your details.

Step 3. Your ICSI CSEET result 2022 or CS Foundation result 2022 will now display on screen.

Step 4. Download the same and take out a physical copy for future references.

The CSEET result 2022 will have details such as the names of qualifying candidates, the subject-wise breakup of marks, and the overall marks obtained. CSEET 2022 was held on July 9 through remote proctored mode.

The CSEET result is not made available in physical copy by ICSI. Each candidate must download their online results. Candidates with questions regarding the July 2022 session of the CSEET can get in touch with ICSI. It is best to have the mistake in the outcome corrected right away.

The CSEET 2022 exam dates for the November session have been released. The test is scheduled for November 12, 2022. Registration for the CSEET December 2022 session is still open and will end on October 15, 2022. In India, the CSEET exams are given four times a year. This test is conducted by the ICSI four times a year in January, May, July, and November.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.