ICSI CS June 2022 Exam Datasheet Out, Exams from June 1

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICS) recently released the ‘Company Secretaries Examination’ June 2022 exam dates. As per the date sheet the exams will begin from 1 June and will end on 10 June. ICSI has announced examination dates for the Executive, Professional and Foundation course.

Candidates who wish to appear for the examination can check the exam timetable on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. As per the timetable, executive and professional exams will begin on June 1 and will be concluded on June 10, 2022. The candidates need to note that the exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.

Further, for the foundation course, the exam will be conducted on June 15 and 16, 2022 and will take place in two shifts. Paper I and paper III will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11 am and paper II and paper IV will be conducted from 4 pm to 5.30 pm. It may be noted that the institute reserves June 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2022 to meet any exigency, said the timetable.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has witnessed a drastic spike in the registration of students after the second wave of COVID-19, its president Nagendra D. Rao told media, as reported by The Hindu.

The president claimed that the registrations of students had reduced during the first wave of COVID-19. However, after the second wave, the student registrations shot up. For instance, as against 9,000 to 10,000, over 15,000 students wrote the CS entrance examination this year. The numbers are up for executive and professional courses too, claimed the media report.

