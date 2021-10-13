ICSI CS June Result 2021 Declared: How to Check Marks at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the CS June 2021 result for both old and new syllabus today, October 13. While ICSI was released at 11 am, the executive result was out 2 pm and the foundation result at 4 pm. Candidates can visit the official website icsi.edu to check scores.

Students will need their application number and password to check the result, once released. The exam was held in the remote proctored mode. ICSI CS results will be available online and no physical copy will be provided this time, except for foundation courses.

>ICSI CS result 2021: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu

Step 2. On the home page click on the ICSI CS June result 2021 link

Step 3. On the login page, enter your roll number and password

Step 5. The ICSI CS June result will appear on the screen. Save and download the result for future reference

The formal e-result-cum-marks statement is uploaded on the website after the result is declared for executive or professional courses. For foundational courses, a physical copy of the results will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result.

Meanwhile, ICSI will conduct the CS foundation exam 2021 for the December term on January 3 and 4, next year. IT will hold paper I which is the business environment and law and paper II, the business management, ethics, and entrepreneurship on Monday, January 3. While the business economics or paper III and the fundamentals of accounting and auditing or paper IV will be held on Tuesday, January 4.

The exams will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode across four shifts — the first shift will be from 9.30 am to 11 am, the second shift from 12 noon to 1.30 pm, the third shift from 2.30 pm to 4 pm, and the fourth shift from 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

