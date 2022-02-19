ICSI CA Result 2021; Know When, Where and How to Check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to announce ICSI CS Professional and CS Executive December 2021 results. The result is likely to come out on February 25, announced ICSI recently. Once released, candidates can check the ICSI CS December result on the official website- icsi.edu.

As per the schedule, ICSI CS Professional result will be released at 11 am on February 25, while the CS Executive result will be announced at 2 pm on the same date for both the old and new syllabus. The result, along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks, will be available on the institute’s website on declaration of the result, the ICAI said.

Read|>From TBJEE to SRMJEE, Here’s a List of Engineering Entrance Exams that Have Started Registration

Advertisement

Once the result is out, the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the Executive programme (Old and New Syllabus) examinations will be uploaded on the ICAI website at icsi.edu.

Candidate must note that ICAI will not issue any physical copy of the CS result. The result for the Professional programme (Old and New Syllabus) examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result.

If a candidate does not receive a physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement within 30 days of declaration of the result, such candidates should contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu with his/her particulars. The ICAI further informed that the next examination for Executive and Professional programme will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2022. The registration process for the examination will begin on February 26.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.