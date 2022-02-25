ICSI CS Result for Professional, Executive Courses at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of CS professional programme and executive programme exams held in December 2021 today, February 25. The result of both old and new syllabi will be issued today at icsi.edu. The result for the professional programme will be out at 11 am while the executive course will be declared at 2 PM, as per schedule.

Formal e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded on the website of the institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued.

ICSI CS Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

The next examination for the executive and professional programme will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2022 for which an online Examination enrollment form together with the requisite Examination fee shall be submitted from February 26.

