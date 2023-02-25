The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results for the professional programme exam for December 2022 sessiom today, February 25. The results have been made available to the candidates online at icsi.edu.

As per the official merit list, Chiraag Agarwal has secured rank 1, followed by S Swathi at rank 2, and Riya Bhagchandani at rank 3. Meanwhile, the results for the executive programme will be declared at 2 pm.

Candidates must note that no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued by ICSI for the executive programme. “Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of executive programme examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No Physical Copy of the results cum marks statement will be issued," ICSI said in a statement.

Candidates who appeared for the professional course exam will receive hard copies of the marks sheet. After the declaration of results, ICSI will dispatch the result cum marks statement of the professional programme examinees at their registered address. If in case candidates do not receive the hard copies of the marks statement within 30 days, such candidates have been instructed to get in touch with the institute at; exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.

ICSI CS Results For December 2022 Session: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India icsi.edu

Step 2: Now click on the ‘latest@ICSI’ section on top the left corner side of the homepage.

Step 3: Once there, look for a link that reads ‘Download Executive and Professional Programme December 2022 session Result.’

Step 4: Then type in login details and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Once submitted you will be able to download the result and take a printout for future use.

The ICSI CS executive and professional December 2022 session exams were conducted between December 21 and 30. The next session for both courses will be conducted between June 1 and 10, with registration will go live on February 26. Nikita Rameshbhai topped the CS Professional June 2022 session exam followed by Girishakar D Murar in the list of toppers. The results of the exams were declared on August 25.

