ICSI CSEET 2021 Mock Test Today, Here's All You Need to Know

The Institute Of Company Secretaries Of India (ICSI) will hold a mock test for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 today, November 9. It is mandatory for all the candidates who applied for CSEET 2021 November session to take the mock test. The batch timings, user ID and password for the mock test has already been shared on candidates’ registered email ID and phone number through SMS.

ICSI conducts the CSEET mock test to familiarise candidates with the remote proctored examination, exam scheme, and exam pattern. This will also help candidates to understand the rules of the examination. The ICSI CSEET 2021 mock test will be held for a duration of one hour and the students have been instructed to log in 30 minutes before the scheduled exam time.

ICSI will conduct the CSEET 2021 in a remote proctored mode on November 13. All the students appearing for the exam must download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in the Mock Test/CSEET. ICSI has already issued a step-by-step guide on how to download the browser on its official website. Candidates are advised to go through it before proceeding to download the SEB.

In case of any query or assistance, candidates can contact at CSEET helpline numbers — 9513850025, 9513765358. These helpline numbers will get activated from today onwards.

CSEET 2021 is a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) pattern exam of 120 minutes duration. The exam paper comprises four papers including Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs section and Presentation and Communication Skills. Each section will have 35 questions and the total marks will be 200. Since the exam will be held online, the viva-voice portion has been removed and the exam pattern has been changed.

Meanwhile, ICSI has decided to exempt undergraduate and postgraduate students from appearing for the CSEET. Candidates are required to secure at least securing 40 per cent marks in each paper separately and 50 per cent marks in aggregate to pass CSEET.

