ICSI CSEET 2022 July Session Application Process Begins at icsi.edu, Exam on July 9

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has begun the registration process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website at icsi.edu. The last date to register for the exam is June 15. It will be held on July 9.

ICSI CSEET 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have cleared class 12 or equivalent to be eligible to apply for the exam. Last year, the ICSI revised the admission criteria for the CS executive programme. According to which, those who hold a graduate or postgraduate degree with 50 per cent marks will no longer have to appear for the CSEET and will be eligible for direct admission. Only those who have cleared class 12 will have to apply for it.

ICSI CSEET 2022: Documents needed

— Photograph of the candidate

— Signature of the candidate

— Category certificate, if applicable

ICSI CSEET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CSEET

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself using required credentials

Step 4: Fill the application form, upload documents, make application fee payment

Step 5: Download and save for future use

“On Successful Payment, You will be registered for CSEET and same will be intimated through email/sms on registered email id/mobile number. You can appear for the CSEET as per the schedule sent through email/sms," reads the official notice.

ICSI CSEET 2022: Application fees

Candidates belonging to general and OBC categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 while wards or spouses of ICSI employees will have pay to pay Rs 250. Those from the SC, ST, PH, serving or retired personnel of defence and paramilitary forces, students belonging from north eastern states, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, and Himachal Pradesh will have to pay Rs 500.

ICSI CSEET 2022: Exam pattern

ICSI CSEET is a computer-based test (CBT) held for 120 minutes. It features Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) from business communication, legal aptitude and logical reasoning, economic and business environment and current affairs. The exam consists of a total of 200 marks. A 15 minutes viva-voce is also conducted.

