ICSI CSEET 2023: January Session Results Releasing Today, Know How to Download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will publish the result for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 session today, 18 January. Once it is released, candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their scorecards from the official ICSI website at icsi.edu. As per the official notification, the ICSI CSEET result will be released at 4 pm.

The candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the main site along with the ICSI CSEET result. The formal e-result and marks statement of the CSEET January 2023 session will also be uploaded on the official page immediately after the declaration of the result. Following this, candidates can download it for their reference, use, and records.

Those who appeared for the ICSI CSEET exam will be able to view their subject-wise break-up score by using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the portal. Candidates should keep in mind that there will be no physical copy of the ICSI CSEET result-cum-marks statement issued to them. ICSI conducted the CSEET January session exams on 7 and 9 January this year.

The list of details mentioned on the ICSI CSEET 2023 scorecard includes the name of the candidate, roll number, qualifying status for the CSEET exam, marks obtained in each paper, and overall marks obtained.

ICSI CSEET 2023 scorecard: How to download

Step 1: Go to ICSI’s official website- icsi.edu

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Result’ tab.

Step 3: Look and click on the link provided for ‘ICSI CSEET January 2023’.

Step 4: On the new window, candidates need to enter the required details and click on submit.

Step 5: The ICSI CSEET scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check, save and download the ICSI CSEET.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the ICSI CSEET 2023 result for further reference or need.

A total of 68.1 percent of candidates qualified for the CSEET July 2022 exam last year. The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test was held on 9 July 2022 through remote proctoring.

