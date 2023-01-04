ICSI CSEET 2023 Mock Test to be Held Today at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will hold the CSEET mock tests today, January 4. Applicants can appear for the mock test through the official website at icsi.edu. It is, however, important for the candidates to take the mock test to be well-prepared before the CSEET exam in January.

As per the instruction given on the notice, candidates are advised to log in 30 minutes before the scheduled time. The batch timing, user ID, and password for the mock test have already been intimated to the candidates separately by e-mail/SMS. All candidates are advised to compulsorily download the Secure Examination Browser (SEB) on their laptop/desktop well in advance of appearing in the mock test/CSEET. The CSEET 2023 mock test will be held for a duration of two hours.

ICSI CSEET Mock Test 2023: How to Check

Those applicants who are going to appear in CSEET 2023 can participate in the mock test by following these steps-

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on ICSI CSEET January 2023 mock test option.

Step 3: Now, enter the CSEET 2023 registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Candidates can log in and start their mock test.

ICSI CSEET Mock Test 2023: Admit Cards

ICSI released the hall tickets on December 28, 2022. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions which are mentioned on the admit cards.

The ICSI CSEET 2023 exams will take place on January 7 through remote proctored mode. With the help of sample tests, candidates can check their performance before the final examination and can improve their mistakes.

ICSI conducts the CSEET exam in four periods – January, May, July, and November. The CSEET November 2022 was conducted on November 12 and November 14, 2022, in a hybrid mode. The results were declared on November 21, 2022. While the application process for CSEET for January 2023 session ended on December 15, 2022.

