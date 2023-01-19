ICSI CSEET May 2023 Session Registration Begins at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the online application process for Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2023 session. Candidates can apply for the examination by visiting the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. The last date to apply for the CSEET May session is April 15.

Those who have passed or are appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) exam or equivalent are eligible to apply for the entrance test. Foundation-passed ICSI or final passed ICAI or Final passed ICMAI or Graduates who secured 50 per cent marks or Post Graduates are exempted from CSEET. Such candidates may directly take admissions into the CS Executive Programme.

As per the schedule, the CSEET exam May 2023 session is scheduled to be conducted on May 6.

Advertisement

ICSI CSEET May 2023 session: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to ICSI’s official website at icsi.edu

Step 2: On the home page, go to the ‘Latest@ICSI’ section then click on ‘Students’.

Step 3: As the new page opens, click on the registration link provided for the ‘CSEET May 2023 session’.

Step 4: Fill up the application form, upload all the documents, and pay the mandatory fee.

Step 5: To complete the process, submit the form and take a printout of the same for future use.

Read | ICSI CSEET 2023: January Session Results Releasing Today, Know How to Download

Before proceeding with the ICSI CSEET May 2023 application form, students are advised to keep a set of documents ready. These documents include, date of birth (DOB) certificate (Class 10 pass certificate), admit card for Class 12 examinations (if appearing), Class 10 and 12 pass certificates as well as mark sheet, category certificate (for availing fee concession), photograph, the signature of the candidate, a valid id proof (including Aadhaar card/passport/voter ID /pan card/driving license/ration card).

Advertisement

While uploading all the documents, the files must be in one of the following formats which is - jpg, jpeg, png, gif, BMP, or pdf. It is to be noted that the maximum allowed file size is 2 MB. The file size of a candidate photo must be between 20kb to 50kb and the file size of a student signature should be between 10kb to 20kb.

Read all the Latest Education News here