ICSI CSEET Result 2022 to be Released Today at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 November session result today, November 21. As per the media reports, the result will be out by 4 pm at official website of ICSI.

Once the result is out, candidates ca go to the official website, icsi.edu. Those who took the CSEET in November 2022 exam can view the results.

ICSI CSEET November 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard

Step 1. Visit the official website- icsi.edu

Step 2. Click on CSEET November 2022 exam result link

Step 3. Enter log-in credentials- registration number, date of birth

Step 4. CSEET November 2022 result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download the scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.

According to ICSI, as soon as the results are announced, a formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the November 2022 session of the CS Executive Entrance Test will be posted on the Institute’s website, icsi.edu, for candidates to download for their personal use, reference, and records. It further says that the candidates will not receive a physical copy of the result-cum-marks declaration.

Candidates must receive 40 per cent in each topic individually and 50 per cent overall to be eligible to take the test. The applicants won’t receive a physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement. On November 12, the ICSI administered the CSEET 2022 November test in remote proctored mode.

Along with the result, ISCI will also disclose the candidate’s subject-by-subject breakdown of marks. Candidates should note that this year, they won’t receive their results in physical form. Further, candidates are encouraged to keep their ICSI CSEET 2022 Admit Card close at hand when looking over the results. It can be remembered, that the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result 2022 was conducted on November 12, and 14. Soon after the formal announcement of the ICSI CSEET Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website- icsi.edu.

