ICSI CS Enrolment Window Reopens at ICSi.edu, Here's How to Apply

Candidates, who might have missed the deadline for the CS December 2021 exam for Executive and Professional programs, have another chance now, as Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has re-opened the enrolment window for the exam.

According to the notification, candidates can fill the form and enroll for the exam is from November 10, till November 12 at 2 PM. For more details candidates can visit the official website of ICSI at https://www.icsi.edu/.

The candidates will be able to apply for the examination enrolment with an applicable late fee, or they can apply for the addition of module applicable late fee, or apply for exemption on the basis of higher qualification with applicable exemption fee.

According to the official dates released by ICSI, the exam for the CS Foundation will be held on January 3 and 4 through a computer-based mode and will be proctored. In addition, the CS Executive and Professional test will be conducted by ICSI from December 21 to December 30. All the exams will be conducted in a single session, i.e., 2 PM-5 PM.

