ICSI to Conduct CSEET 2023 on January 7, All You Need to Know

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will be conducting the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on January 7. Admit cards for the CSEET exam will be released ten days before the exam date. To download the admit cards, candidates need to log in using their details including the registration number and date of birth on the official site at icsi.edu.

Applicants who have applied for the exam will be able to appear for the exam in a hybrid mode. In a remote-proctored test, candidates can appear for the test from home or from any other convenient location using their laptop or desktop.

As per the prospectus, the number of questions in the CSEET 2023 will be 140 with four papers at a time. All papers will consist of questions about business communication, legal aptitude and logical reasoning, economic and business environment, current affairs, and presentation and communication skills. All the sections will have 35 questions each with 50 marks given to each section. The overall exam has 200 marks. CSEET 2023 will be conducted for a duration of two hours.

After taking the print-out of the admit card, candidates are advised to verify all the details mentioned in his/her admit card, that is, name, photograph, signature, entry exam number, date and time, etc. In case of any discrepancy, candidates will have to inform ICSI.

Candidates are allowed to appear in the test using their own desktop/laptop not on mobile/tablet etc., from home or another convenient and secluded place. It needs to download a secure exam browser (SEBLite) on their laptop or desktop as per the link that will be provided to the candidates on their registered email id. Candidates will be continuously monitored in video/audio mode by the invigilator, it is mandatory to remain in video and audio mode till the completion of the examination.

