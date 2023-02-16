The Industrial Development Bank of India has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Special Officers. The application process will commence on February 21. According to a notification by the bank, the number of vacancies to be filled is 114, for which candidates can apply on the official site of IDBI, idbibank.in.

The online mode is the only way applicants can use to apply for this post in the bank. Candidates interested in working as Special Officers for IDBI can apply till the end of March 3, 2023.

In the Digital Banking and Emerging Payments function, the bank will be hiring 42 Managers, 7 Assistant General Managers and 2 Deputy General Managers. Whereas in Information Technology and MIS Area, IDBI will recruit 33 Managers, 22 Assistant General Managers and 8 Deputy General Managers.

Eligibility Criteria

According to the official notification issued by the bank, a candidate should have completed BE/ BTech in CSE/ IT/ ECE/ EEE, B.Sc, BCA, ME/ M.Tech in CSE/ IT/ ECE/ EEE, MSc, MCA, MBA, MA from any of the recognised boards or Universities.

If you have done MBA/PGD, IDBI wants it to have been done preferably full-time. Further, the institute of graduation and post-graduation should be recognised by the government and government bodies like AICTE, etc.

Degrees recognised by the government of India will be considered and the final result of the degree diploma should have been declared on or before January 1, 2023. Experience below six months in any organisation will not be entertained by IDBI for the recruitment process.

Application Fees

The candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee and applicants from SC/ST category will have to pay the sum of Rs 200 while filling out the form.

Selection Procedure

The selection process for the post advertised will comprise preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of age, educational qualifications, and working experience, as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents uploaded in support. The candidature after preliminary screening and without verification of documents would be provisional for all posts/grades and would be subject to verification with the originals.

Salary

The pay scale of a Manager will start from 48,170 to 69,810 and for Assistant General Manager from Rs 63840 to Rs 78230. The salary of the Deputy General Manager is between Rs 76,010 and Rs 89,890.

