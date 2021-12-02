If we Start Interfering in all Exams, No Exam will be Conducted, Says SC as it Dismisses CMA Students' Plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the writ petition challenging pattern and online mode of the intermediate and final cost accountants examination. The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI), will conduct the CMA exams is scheduled online on December 8.

While dismissing the petition, the bench of Justices LN Rao, BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna said, “We can’t turn ourselves into supervisory authorities."

In the petitioner’s counsel’s submission, it was revealed that the petitioner(s) were from Delhi and Nagpur, to which the bench said, “Are you some supervising agency or exam controlling authority? You say that people living in remote areas will be at a disadvantage. You people are before us and you represent lakhs of students?" The bench further added, “If we start interfering in exams like this, no exam will be conducted in the country," claimed a report from Live Law.

The petitioner’s counsel Arup Banerjee, had sought to quash the intermediate and final exams citing various reasons. It raised its concern on paper being leaked and failure on the Institute’s part to come up with better guidelines for the online exams since students had to make diagrams and have to do a lot of typing for the exams that they are not prepared for.

The petitioner’s counsel called the exam unconstitutional as he claimed that it violates Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the constitution, as reported by media reports. The petitioners had also sought directions to ICMAI to conduct the intermediate and final exam 2021 in offline mode.

The petitioners had challenged the examination pattern citing other reasons as well. The petitioner’s counsel said that the institute has been changing the exam pattern suo moto, without sharing any official notification in their official sites regarding changes in exams patterns.

It said that the institute has changed the said exam pattern thrice in the last month that has created a lot of confusion among the applicants. Further, it also raised issues over the time limit fixed by the Institute that is three hours. The counsel said that this is less time for the students to complete the exam, especially through online mode, as most of the candidates are well versed and practised in writing upon pen and paper.

