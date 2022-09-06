Ignoring Taunts of Society, 5 Daughters Trained in Wrestling, 4 Got Government Jobs

Yaduveer Singh Sincini of Bharatpur who, like the story of the Dangal film, ignored the taunts of the society and supported his five daughters to take up wrestling and it is to their credit that four of the five sisters managed to get government jobs in sports quota. Those who taunted these girls doing wrestling today the same persons could be seen patting their back on their achievements.

Sincini said that he started teaching the tricks and techniques to his three daughters and two nieces in 1990. When he used to take all these girls to the wrestling ring, people used to taunt him, he recalled. But he did not care about any of these and his daughters were initiated into the world of wrestling in 1996 at the Lohagarh Stadium. These girls kept winning championships and never looked back. From their school to the national championship, they kept their flag flying high and a time came when even famous wrestlers feared them.

Now, three of them have become physical training instructors and one has secured the post of lower division clerk in the Education Department. They are also running free wrestling coaching centre

These women include three sisters Nishu Faujdar, Kumkum Faujdar, and Aastha Sinsinwar, and their two cousins Hema Faujdar and Seemaa Kuntal. All five are married and have kids. Even after their marriage, these girls continue to give wrestling coaching. Yaduveer Singh’s two sons Prithvi and Vishwas Singh have also been wrestlers and presently they too are in government services.

Sincini runs Maharani Kishori Wrestling Centre at Jageena Gate which is only for girls and the coaching here is free. Here they also provide food to the girls who come for coaching. Many girls from this wrestling coaching centre have competed at national and international levels and have also got government jobs.

Sincini said that the government does provide help to wrestlers but they are not enough. He organises wrestling championships at his house on November 30 and December 1 for girls.

Yaduveer Singh Sincini has three brothers. His youngest brother Hitler Singh’s daughter Yukta Singh also decided to enter the world of wrestling only after watching her cousins. She has shown her prowess as a wrestler from school to the university championships. Yukta has completed BSc and BEd degrees. She is preparing for her REET exam.

Yaduveer Singh says that his family has 29 members and out of this, 14 are associated with sports. Yaduveer Singh wishes that two daughters of Bharatpur should wrestle at international level and earn laurels for their district.

