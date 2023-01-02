IGNOU Admissions: Re-registration Deadline for January Session Extended till Jan 15

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration process for admission 2023 to January 15. Candidates, who are yet to submit their application for IGNOU admissions in January 2023, can do so by going to the official website, ignou.ac.in. The previous deadline for re-registration was December 31, 2022, which was extended after an announcement by IGNOU on its website.

“Last date of Re-Registration for the January 2023 Session has been extended till 15th January 2023," the university tweeted making the notification public.

IGNOU students who plan to take the exam in January must mandatorily complete the re-registration process.

IGNOU Admissions 2023: Steps to re-register for January session

Step 1: Go to ignou.ac.in, the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Online Re-Registration link date extended up to 15th January 2023" available on the home page.

Step 3: Sign up, fill in the application form and select a course.

Step 4: Upload the required documents and make the payment for the application fees

Step 5: Submit the re-registration form.

Step 6: Download a copy of the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference

All courses at IGNOU are now accepting enrolment for January 2023. For both ODL format and online mode, the deadline for new admissions for the January 2023 session is January 31. Candidates may apply for certificates, master’s degrees, postgraduate degrees, diplomas, and bachelor’s degrees. IGNOU registrations are held twice a year, and candidates must submit their applications only through the website.

Meanwhile, IGNOU’s December 2022 term-end exams that started on December 2 are set to conclude on January 5. The admit cards for the December term-end exams were also made available on IGNOU’s official website. On the day of the term-end exams, IGNOU students are required to bring their ID cards and admit cards to the examination hall.

