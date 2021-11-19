IGNOU December TEE 2021 Tentative Date Sheet Released at ignou.ac.in.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the date sheet for December Term End Examination (TEE) 2021. As per the IGNOU official statement, this is a tentative date sheet and IGNOU will release the final date sheet shortly on the official website.

According to the recently released date sheet, the December TEE will commence from January 20, 2022 and will continue till February 22, 2022. Candidates appearing for the examination can check and download the tentative IGNOU TEE 2021 date sheet at ignou.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts, morning shift will start from 10 am and will continue till 1 pm. The evening shift exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. IGNOU TEE will be in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format for some of the programmes including BDP/BTS/BCA/BSW, CBCS based bachelors and honors degree programmes among others.

Meanwhile, IGNOU will open the online submission of the December TEE examination form in due course at ignou.ac.in. “Portal for online submission of Examination Form for December 2021 Term-end Examination will be opened in due course," said the official statement of IGNOU.

Full Date Sheet

IGNOU has released “general conditions for filling up the online Examination form". It said that the portal for online submission of examination form for December 2021 Term-end Examination will be opened in due course. Further, the registration for the courses is valid and not time-barred. It is required that the number of assignments in the courses must have been submitted by due date wherever applicable as per the provision of your programme and lastly, applicants have completed minimum time to pursue the courses as per the provision of the programme. Students can contact to datesheet@ignou.ac.in in case of any queries or information, said the official statement.

