IGNOU January 2023 Session: Re-registrations for UG, PG Courses Concludes on Dec 31

The process of re-registration for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the January 2023 session has started. This process will end on December 31. IGNOU is offering general and honors courses for undergraduates. Candidates can also apply for various master’s courses available in IGNOU by visiting the official site of the university, ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU re-registration portal is also available for international applicants. It is to be noted that before completing the online application form, applicants must thoroughly read the programme guide for available courses. Furthermore, candidates who have previously enrolled in IGNOU courses can re-register using their old username and password.

IGNOU January 2023 Session: How to apply

Step 1. All candidates visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on IGNOU January 2023 session link.

Step 3. Now enter the login details and submit.

Step 4. Then choose the course and fill out the application form.

Step 5. cross-check before submitting the application form.

Step 6. Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Step 7. Finally, download the page and keep a hard copy of it for reference.

Earlier, IGNOU announced the practical examination schedule for December Term End Examination (TEE). Students who are about to participate in IGNOU December TEE 2022 practical exams, can check the TEE practical exam schedule on the official university website - ignou.ac.in As per the official notification, the IGNOU TEE practical exam will start on January 14, and end on January 28 next year.

Students can appear in the IGNOU TEE exam in December without an admission letter. For this, the university has released instructions to the examination centers that even if the students do not have the admit card of IGNOU, they should be allowed to appear in the December TEE examinations.

More than 6 lakh students have registered for the IGNOU TEE 2022 December exam. IGNOU’s December term-end exam is being conducted from December 2 to January 9. It is organized into two shifts.

