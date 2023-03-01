The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline for the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programme January 2023 session. As per the latest update, the last date for the January admission cycle has been extended to March 10. Candidates can fill up and submit their application forms through IGNOU’s official website at ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to apply for the January 2023 session was February 28.

The registration process for IGNOU January 2023 session includes filling up the application form, uploading the required documents, and paying the necessary application fee.

IGNOU January 2023 Session: Check Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the registration link and click on it.

Step 3: On the new page, fill out the application form, upload all the required documents, and pay the necessary application fees.

Step 4: Save and download the confirmation page

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

While applying for the IGNOU January 2023 session, candidates will have to upload a set of scanned documents. The required documents include a photograph and signature of the candidate, age proof, relevant educational qualification certificate, experience certificate (if any), category certificate (if required), and BPL certificate (if required).

It is to be noted that the registration process for the IGNOU January 2023 session is open for a certificate, ODL, online, and distance learning courses. The University offers admission to candidates for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma, and certificate programmes in the January and July sessions.

IGNOU recently declared the Term End Examination (TEE) results 2022 for the December session. Candidates can download the December TEE 2022 results by using their enrollment number on the portal. The Term End Examination was held from December 2, 2022, to January 9, 2023.

