IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Cards Out, How to Download

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released admit cards for the June Term End Examination (TEE) 2022. Candidates who registered for the exam can access the admit cards through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The exams will begin on January 23 and conclude on February 10.

The IGNOU June TEE examination will be conducted in two shifts — the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The actual duration of each exam will be mentioned on the question paper as per the official notice.

IGNOU June TEE 2022 admit cards: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on IGNOU June TEE 2022 admit card link available on the home page

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the same for further use.

The university has also released the programme codes for each day. The exam dates have been released for programme code- CAL, CFL, CFN, CIT, CLIS, CPSCM, CRD, CRUL, CSLC, CTRBS, CTS, CUL, DTS, PGCAP, PGCGPS, PGDGPS, PGDSS, BCA, BCOM, BLIS, BSW, BTS, MATS, MBA, MCA, MGPS, MHD.

According to the official portal, the exam will be conducted in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) for the Certificates and Diplomas programs. Those who are going to appear in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degrees must appear in descriptive-type papers. IGNOU has earlier extended the deadline to submit the applications for June 2022 TEE 2022 up till January 20.

IGNOU had earlier launched three specialised master’s degree programmes in journalism which include MA in development journalism, MA in journalism and electronic media, MA in journalism and digital media, and PG diploma in advertising and integrated communication. These programmes are being offered through open and distance modes through various regional centres of IGNOU.

