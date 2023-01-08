IGNOU Launches 3 Masters Programmes in Journalism

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched three specialised master’s degree programmes in journalism - MA in Development Journalism, MA in Journalism and Electronic Media, MA in Journalism and Digital Media and PG Diploma in Advertising and Integrated Communication.

The courses will be available for admission from the current academic session, January 2023. IGNOU vice chancellor Professor Nageshwar Rao launched the three programmes in a function held on January 6, 2023. These programmes will be offered through open and distance modes through various regional centres of IGNOU.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Professor Rao remarked, “These programmes are provided by the School of Journalism and New Media Studies to support students’ desire to specialise in a particular area of journalism. These programmes are offered by IGNOU with a variety of lateral departure and entry options, so students can continue their studies whenever it is most convenient for them."

Advertisement

“The school is already running a generic master’s programme in Journalism and Mass Communication, the same is being offered through open and distance mode as well as online. This particular generic programme is offered in three languages - English, Hindi and Tamil," he added.

Former editorial director of Aaj Tak Qamar Waheed Naqvi, former Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Director Professor J S Yadav, editor of Nooyez Alok Verma, Professor Jaishri Jehwaney, UN Strategic Communication advisor for Asia Pacific Dr Deepak Gupta were present during the event and appreciated the university for launching the specialized programmes.

During the event, professor Arul Selvan, director of the School of Journalism and New Media Studies gave a welcome address and other faculty members of the school introduced the newly launched programmes.

Read all the Latest Education News here