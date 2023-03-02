The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new Bachelor of Arts (BA) course in applied Sanskrit and a new postgraduate (PG) diploma course in environmental management and law. Students can register themselves for these programmes by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The new courses were launched by vice chancellor Nageshwar Rao. Meanwhile, the event was attended by Professor Murli Manohar Tripathi, Vice Chancellor, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, Delhi and Professor Dinesh Chandra Shastri, Vice-Chancellor, Uttarakhand Sanskrit University, Haridwar.

Details on BA in applied Sanskrit course:

It is a three-year undergraduate (UG) course and the medium of the programme is Hindi. The main idea of this course is to make students familiar with and proficient in the language Sanskrit.

Students who have passed class 12 or its equivalent from a recognised education (state or national) board are eligible to apply for the Sanskrit programme. As per the official notice, the course fee is Rs 4,500 per year along with other charges such as registration fees and development charges.

Details on the PG Diploma course in environmental management and law:

It is a one-year programme and will be taught in the medium - English. Candidates must be a graduate of any recognised discipline to apply for it. The fee structure of the course is Rs 7,000.

IGNOU BA applied Sanskrit course and PG Diploma course: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Those who have registered earlier can log in by entering the required details. While new users will have to register themselves first.

Step 3: Then submit all your personal information and education qualifications as required.

Step 4: Upload all the essential documents, and photos, and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Finally, submit the form as instructed.

Step 6: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Additionally, the IGNOU recently launched a new BA programme on Gender Studies (BAGS) in Open Distance Learning (ODL) mode. The tuition fee for the course is Rs 4,000 per year. It also introduced a PG diploma course in journalism and mass communication as well. The programme is available in three languages which include English, Hindi and Tamil. The journalism and mass communication course is for a duration of one year with an annual fee of Rs 12,500.

