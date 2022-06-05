IGNOU MBA, MCA Admissions Begins

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the registration process for admission into Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) programmes for the July 2022 session. Candidates who wish to take admission into these courses offered by the open university can register themselves online on the official website of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date to submit applications is July 31.

“The July 2022 Fresh-Admission cycle has commenced from today (30/05/2022). Last date of Fresh-Admissions for the July 2022 Session is 31st July 2022," IGNOU wrote in a tweet. (sic)

The admission process is open for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in different streams. The UG programmes include Bachelor of Arts, BA honours Psychology, BA honours Political Science, BA Honours Sociology, and BA honours Anthropology among others. While the various master’s programmes include Master of Business Administration, MBA (Banking and Finance), Master of Commerce, Master Science (Food and Nutrition, and Master of Arts (Economics) among others.

IGNOU Admission July 2022 Session: How To Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Open the July 2022 admission portal and select ‘Click here for new registration’.

Step 3: Fill up the basic details and register yourself.

Step 4: Login using the credentials sent to your email id and phone number and proceed to fill the application form.

Step 5: Give all the essential details and upload the required documents to complete the application form.

Step 6: Proceed to pay the non-refundable registration fee and hit submit. Fees can be paid through credit card, debit card or net banking.

As per the official notification issued by IGNOU, candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories must note that fee exemption can be claimed for one programme only. In case a candidate submits more than one application form for fee exemption, all his/her applications will be rejected by the university.

